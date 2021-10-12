Severe Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Greer by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Greer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GREER AND EASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Willow, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Carter, Willow, Delhi and Brinkman. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH