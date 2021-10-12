Special Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 13:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northwestern and west central Kansas. Target Area: Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sherman County through 530 PM MDT At 459 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles south of Goodland, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Sherman County, including the following locations... Edson. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 9 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH