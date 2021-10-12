Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 14:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-12 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow occuring. Storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Local amounts up to 10 inches along north facing slopes of the Alaska Range. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range east of the Richardson Highway. * WHEN...10 PM today to 10 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow accumulations expected along north facing slopes of the Alaska Range. Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities at times. Snow will taper off this evening, with another 1 to 2 inches inch of accumulation between now and 10 PM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.