Central PA Restaurant Closings Of 2021 (So Far)

By Jillian Pikora
 7 days ago
Restaurants around the world have had a difficult year, much like last year. Whether for financial reasons, personal reasons or due to factors related to the pandemic, many restaurants have permanently closed their doors.

Here are a few of the major restaurants closures in central Pennsylvania.

Bob Evans

Located at 771 Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township, this chain restaurant permanently closed in the April, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

The chain, founded in 1948 in Ohio, has been downsizing for several years.

This is the fifth Bob Evans restaurant in the Susquehanna River Valley to close in the last few years.

Gingerbread Man

The Gingerbread Man restaurant at 26 West Main Street in Mechanicsburg closed in July, according to the owner.

The owner still hopes to reopen, but in a different location in the same community.

Friendly’s

The ice cream restaurant at 1000 Reese Avenue in Derry Township closed Aug. 28, according to a spokesperson with the company.

The restaurant’s lease expired. The building is owned by the Hershey Company.

Char's Tracy Mansion

Located at 1829 North Front Street in Harrisburg closed in May, according to PennLive.

“I’m ready to go but it has been very emotional,” Magaro said in March. “I sat down with all of my employees on Saturday because they deserve to know before the public. It was very hard. I admit I broke down a few times.”

The restaurant had opened in 2002 and the owner was ready to retire.

Duke’s Bar & Grill

Dukes Bar & Grill in Hershey at 1715 East Chocolate Avenue closed on March 15 after an offer was made to buy the location, according to PennLive.

The owner runs Dockside Willies and Dukes Riverside Bar & Grill in Wormleysburg and Dukes West in Hampden Township.

Old Country Buffet

This chain buffet located at 5083 Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township clothes at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 it was scheduled to reopen but unfortunately never will according to their website.

Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea

This steakhouse chain located at 743 Wertzville Rd in Enola closed on Aug. 22.

After the closure a sign was posted on the front door reading, “We thank you for the many years of love and community support!”

House of Vegans

This store opened during the pandemic in July 2020 at 1426 North Third Street in Harrisburg.

After multiple temporary closures the location has permanently suspended operations and hopes to find a future location or switch to operating a food truck, according to the owner.

Manor Restaurant & Lounge

This family owned restaurant located at 300 South Hershey Road had been in business since 2012.

After the death of one of the owners family members, they decided to sell this restaurant.

The family continues to own and operate the Hearth Family Restaurant in Lebanon.

Stevie's Bistro

Stevie Wright closed her restaurant at 2163 Market Street in Camp Hill Aug. 29 as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Wright was working too many hours and knew it was a strain on herself and her small staff.

Jimmy John's

The Jimmy John's located at 219 North Second Street in Harrisburg closed three weeks ago as many people returned to remote work due to rising coronavirus cases.

A reopening date has not been announced but the owner still hopes it is temporary.

