Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Former Indigenous boarding school structure still stands in Lac du Flambeau

WDIO-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAC DU FLAMBEAU (WQOW) - In May and June 2021 Canada was making international headlines after remains were found of more than 1,500 Indigenous children in unmarked graves from seven boarding and residential schools for Indigenous children. This prompted U.S. Secretary of Interior, Deb Haaland to launch an investigation into the United State's same type of schools that were operational in 1819 until the 1960s.

