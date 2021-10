LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Current Metro Councilman Kevin Triplett said he’s not seeking a second term in 2022. Triplett, who represents District 15, made the announcement Tuesday. "It's been an honor to serve this community. I'm very proud to have been among the eight new council members that came aboard three years ago, which gave our Metro Council a fresh new look and perspective. But I feel it's now time for me to continue my service elsewhere,” he said.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO