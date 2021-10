Lawmakers have written to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy to accuse the company’s senior executives including founder Jeff Bezos of lying or misleading the House Judiciary committee. The letter cites a recent Reuters investigation into the e-commerce giant’s business practices that alleged the company had “copied products and rigged search results” in India to help the sale of its own brands.Amazon has denied the practice. Five members of Congress told Mr Jassy in the letter they are weighing up whether to make a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.The letter states that the Reuters investigation and other recent news...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO