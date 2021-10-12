CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Glorious Corner

By G. H. HARDING
t2conline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGIBBS GONE — We all knew it was in the cards, but on last night’s NCIS, with an episode titled The Great Outdoors, Leroy Jethro-Gibbs (Mark Harmon) formally stepped away from NCIS after almost 19 years. Mark Harmon, 70-years old, decided that it was time and honestly, though I’ve been a

t2conline.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sopranos’ Star Steve Schirripa Says Significant Bobby Baccalieri Moment Was an Accident

Fans of The Sopranos know one of the most devastating moments involving the kind-hearted Bobby Baccalieri was his first hit, which happened toward the end of the series. It’s in that moment a brilliant metaphor for the character losing a part of his soul occurs — but Steve Schirripa reveals the instance was not planned. The Sopranos has been off the air for more than 14 years, and yet the David Chase Mafia drama is as popular as ever, highlighted by the recent release of the prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. The appetite for the series is so great,...
theaggie.org

Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for television, movies, books and music. Movie: “Divorce: Italian Style” dir. by Pietro Germi (1961) Desperate to marry his extraordinarily pretty cousin, Ferdinando conspires to get around Italy’s restrictive divorce laws by inducing his cloying wife to cheat on him so he can kill her. Germi’s terse humor swarms every element of the film: The compositions are vibrant and precise, allowing for scenes full of quick, dense humor. Fast-speaking characters collide and deliver stealthy jokes with a hypnotic rhythm. The legendary Marcello Mastroianni provides a lead performance fitting of his pedigree — Ferdinando’s dour stares and his robotic, despicably memorable facial tic that replicates itself like the boom of a gong as he draws closer to murder. Wickedly funny.
Variety

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Education Came From the Giants at NBC

Entertainment mogul Byron Allen’s résumé lists Fairfax High and USC as the Los Angeles educational institutions of his formative years. Not to diminish their importance, when you hear Allen describing his youthful days when his single mother “couldn’t afford daycare” and plopped young Byron down at NBC where she worked, it’s quickly obvious that Allen had the world’s greatest showbiz teachers in the halls of a network television production center. The list of mentors Allen encountered and learned from at an early age includes Bob Hope, Johnny Carson, Freddie Prinze, Flip Wilson, Redd Foxx, George Burns and Dean Martin. “As a...
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable As Convicted Killer Pam Hupp On Set Of New Series — Photos

Renée Zellweger transforms into convicted serial killer Pam Hupp on set of her upcoming true crime limited series, ‘The Thing About Pam.’. Bridget Jones, is that you? Renée Zellweger looked unrecognizable in New Orleans while on set of her upcoming limited series on October 4. The Academy Award winner, 52, will play convicted serial killer Pam Hupp in an NBC series centered on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria — and her transformation will leave fans gobsmacked. Renée could be seen in a large prosthetic body and costumed in a puff jacket and jeans, as seen in the photos from set HERE.
flickprime.com

Khloe & Tristan attending Kourtney’s engagement spark possibility of rekindling romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement in Montecito, California was attended by their household and shut ones, together with Khloe Kardashian’s former companion Tristan Thompson. Despite separating from one another, some time in the past, Thompson and Khloe co-parent their daughter, True, collectively. Tristan additionally reportedly walked in with Khloe...
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Abby Newman Gets CRUSHING News About Chance?

As TV Shows Ace previously speculated on the Y&R spoilers, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) may grieve the loss of her husband Chance Chancellor (Danny Boaz). She’s desperate to have the perfect family. For months, Chance has been away from home. The two embarked on a whirlwind romance which ended with a beautiful ceremony.
TVShowsAce

Wendy Williams Furious That Producers Chose Leah Remini Is Her Replacement

Talk show host Wendy Williams is furious with her show’s producers. This is because of who they selected to fill in for her. Williams is not happy and she is letting everyone know it. It seems that the talk show host, who has been forced to sit out this season of The Wendy Williams Show due to illness does not approve of TV actress Leah Remini taking over her seat.
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman supported by daughter Bella as she makes stunning LA appearance

Nicole Kidman looked nothing short of incredible during her latest public appearance. The Nine Perfect Strangers star stole the show in a sheer red dress as she walked the green carpet at the opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. But it was her hair that really got fans talking.
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jesse Spencer Reveals the Real-Life Reason He is Leaving Show

Wednesday night debuted the 200th episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Among other new plot lines, we’ve found out that Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer is officially leaving the show. Last week hinted at Spencer’s departure. The revelation came after his character’s return home from Oregon and a heart-to-heart discussion with Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann. Now, Spencer’s revealed why he’s actually leaving the show.
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
