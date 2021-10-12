CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria schools temporarily locked down as "precaution"

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
 7 days ago
Battles Elementary and Bill Libbon Elementary Schools were placed on a temporary lockdown while police served a search warrant on Tuesday morning.

Santa Maria Police Officers served the warrant at an apartment on the 700 block of Meehan St. at about 10 a.m.

Police department officials say that that the lockdown at the two schools was a precautionary measure.

The lockdown was lifted at about 10:45 a.m.

The warrant was served as part of the department's investigation into a Sept. 5 shooting that happened at the 1600 block of north Bay Ave. Officers responding to the incident found evidence of a shooting, but did not locate any shooting victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Robbins at 805-928-3781 ext. 1361.

