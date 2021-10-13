Should You Upgrade to the US Bank Altitude Go Credit Card?

Accepting credit cards can make a huge difference in your sales, whether you sell in person or online. For e-commerce, 90% of purchases are made with credit cards. Since fewer people are paying with cash when shopping in stores, using a credit card is not only more convenient, it is oftentimes the only way to pay. However, there are several important rules and laws that you need to comply with once you start accepting credit cards. Here is an overview of those rules and laws, how to comply with them, and how they will affect the credit card processor you choose and your operations.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 7 HOURS AGO