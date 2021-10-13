CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should You Upgrade to the US Bank Altitude Go Credit Card?

By Grant
 6 days ago
Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. I just received this email from US Bank letting me know that I could upgrade my US Bank Cash Plus Credit Card to the US Bank Altitude Go Credit Card. You might get a targeted email like the one below, but if you do not, you can always call the phone number on the back of your US Bank Cash Plus and ask to product change to the US Bank Altitude Go. Let’s see if the upgrade makes sense.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Bank#Credit Card#U S Bank#Altitude#Rewards Center#Visa#Purchase
