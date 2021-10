About 1.4 million homeowners are still in forbearance and all eyes are examining the possible risks. Servicers have shouldered much of the risk over the past year, earning a place in the industry spotlight as forbearance volumes soared. They bobbed and weaved to comply with regulatory and market changes and managed high volumes of borrower inquiries through multiple borrower contact points. Investors and lenders who rely on sub-servicers have also kept a close eye on their risk, particularly in fear that their sub-servicer may not be equipped to manage the high-touch level of care that borrowers require as they exit forbearance plans.

