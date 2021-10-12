CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween-Ready Dinosaur Ambience Lamps

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brachio lamp is shaped like a miniature Brachiosaurus. With the fall season underway and Halloween approaching, this lamp provides an ambient light with a spooky design. When the Brachio lamp is turned off, it boasts a white-sheet-covered ghost silhouette. Users can switch on the lightbulb to draw attention to the lamp's dinosaur detail.

