CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Olivia Penalva Shows How ‘Impulse Can Sometimes Outweigh Logic’ In Her New Video For ‘Ex’s’

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago

What happens when being bad feels good? You end up kissing your ex-BFF’s ex-boyfriend, just like Olivia Penalva does in the new music video for her sexy pop bop.

There’s drama from start to finish in Olivia Penalva’s “Ex’s.” In her new music video, premiering here on HollywoodLife, Olivia kicks things off with a situation familiar to any woman: her ex trying to get back in her good graces. Instead, she ignores him and heads to a party where her former lover is at. Instead of giving him the time of day, Olivia sets her eyes on someone else – the ex-boyfriend of her former BFF. “Tonight, I’m kissing my ex-best friend’s ex-boyfriend,” she sings on the chorus, just as the sexual tension ramps up. While ignoring all the red flags and warning signs, Olivia jumps in the guy’s car, leaving the party. This decision also leaves a distraught ex-BFF to be consoled by – PLOT TWIST! – Olivia’s ex. So, who’s kissing who now?

“Shooting the ‘Ex’s’ video was such an amazing experience,” Olivia tells HollywoodLife. “The storyline perfectly portrays the message of the song. From the betrayal of a best friend to the idea that impulse can sometimes outweigh logic. I was so honoured to have such a great cast and crew working alongside me for this video. So much love was put into it, and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

“I wrote ‘Ex’s’ about how temptation can be exciting and thrilling but ultimately can lead us to make destructive decisions with serious consequences. The heart can lead us to places where we hurt others, even if we don’t mean to and the mind tells us otherwise,” Olivia says about the song. “It’s a made-up story and although I haven’t experienced it I know a lot of people have.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YjtEO_0cPIQM7c00

Olivia released the lyric video in July, highlighting how the song dances the line between regret (“How did I do this to my best friend? / Cuz it’s not my style to fall for a smile / but we’re going to make a mistake”) and desire. “The team who created this video spent countless hours perfecting every detail and did such an amazing job bringing my vision to life,” she captioned the vid. “I think my favourite part is the contrast from bright and pink to dark and glowy that happens when the chorus hits. It is such a creative video and truly reflects my personality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eRaE_0cPIQM7c00

If there’s one thing that Olivia has – along with star power, a captivating voice, and undeniable songwriting talent – it’s personality. Since releasing her debut single at age 13, the Canadian songstress has built quite a following in her home and abroad. In 2020, her “Love Me” blew up on TikTok, amassing over 38 million views, setting the stage for her upcoming full-length release. She’s working with some of the biggest songwriting talents (Nolan Sipe, Phil Barton, and Brian Howes, to name a few) to create an album that not only captures her journey to this point: it will also deliver songs that aim to become pop standards for generations to come. As “Ex’s” shows, Olivia is willing to be vulnerable and create music that shows all sides of her. Expect more bops when the album drops soon.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’: The Baby Reveals He Did The Show To ‘Completely Fool’ Jenny McCarthy

‘The Masked Singer’ unmasked the Baby during the October 6 episode. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the celeb behind the costume, who stunned everyone with his identity. Larry the Cable Guy was revealed as the Baby in the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Not one of the panelists guessed the Cars star, even though his name has been guessed multiple times with other masked celebs. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Larry about why he decided to do the show.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Bill Clinton Links Arms With Wife Hillary As He’s Discharged From Hospital After Infection – Photos

Headed home at last! Bill Clinton appeared to be in good spirits as he linked arms with wife Hillary for support on Oct. 17 while leaving UC Irvine. Bill Clinton, 75, is headed home after being in hospital for several days. The former president was seen linking arms with his wife Hillary Clinton, 73, as he exited UC Irvine Hospital in California on Sunday, Oct. 17. Although Bill kept his face covered with a protective mask, his eyes appeared to light up as he approached the glass doors where a small crowed awaited. Hillary sweetly looked up at her husband as they walked arm-in-arm, just a day after she was visiting him in the ICU.
IRVINE, CA
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Posts Cryptic Messages After His Proposal To Kourtney Kardashian

By the looks of Shanna Moakler’s Instagram Stories, she doesn’t seem too pleased that Kourtney Kardashian is now engaged to her ex-husband, Travis Barker. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged on Sunday, October 17, and just a day later, Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, seemingly reacted to the proposal news with cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories. Shanna, who has doled out some shade to “Kravis” before, started off her posts with a quote from the late Tupac Shakur, which read, “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f**k.” She also added a heart emoji above the quote.
CELEBRITIES
popwrapped.com

Olivia Penalva Talks “Ex’s”

Olivia Penalva first heard her voice on the radio aged 14, and since then, she’s never looked back or stopped pursuing her artistic dreams. She’s won two iHeartRadio Future Star Awards, had two songs she’s covered – Calum Scott’s “You Are The Reason” and John Hiatt’s “Have A Little Faith In Me” featured on America’s Got Talent Got American Idol respectively and racked up a total of more than 42 million streams and views across multiple platforms. She’s just unveiled the video for her new single “Ex’s” and PopWrapped caught up with her to find out more about the track, her future tour and performance plans and what lessons 2021 has taught her.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Impulse#Vid#Songwriting#Bff
93.1 WZAK

Mike Epps Ex-Wife Say’s He Was Cheating on Her With His New Wife [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Quick question before we get started…will the Lord Bless you with somebody else’s husband??. What goes in the wash will come out in the rinse but how the hell did what’s done in the the dark will come to light in the form of a wedding!? According to actor/comedian Mike Epps ex-wife, Mike Epps was cheating on her with his new wife.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MLive

MTV reality show star, 25, stabbed to death

A reality television star has died as a result of a stabbing incident over the weekend in California, according to a news report. TMZ is reporting that Chris Pearson, 25, who was a contestant on MTV’s “Ex on the Beach,” was stabbed during an altercation around 2 a.m. Sunday and was transported to a hospital, but died around 3:30 a.m. from his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy