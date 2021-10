Harton Realty Company is pleased to announce the addition of Kim Klouser to the Harton Realty Company team as an Affiliate Broker. She may be a new real estate agent, but her passion for this career is not new. For the past several decades Kim has been buying, renovating, building and selling homes with her family and along the way she gained an understanding of the world of real estate. Professionally, Kim worked as a secondary educator, teaching social studies, careers, coordinating internships and mentoring other educators.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO