The Chat With Dwight Henry: Stevens Street Baptist Church Missions Pastor Pt 2

Get to know Rick Lowhorn, the Missions Pastor at Stevens Street Baptist Church. On today’s episode of The Chat…Dwight Henry talks with Rick Lowhorn, Missions Pastor at Stevens Street Baptist Church in Cookeville. They discuss how he works with individuals who feel as though they could be doing more with the lives and feel a call to ministry despite being in another field or profession, what it means to be a minister of reconciliation as a born again Christian, as well as what discipleship is, and what it means to be a disciple.