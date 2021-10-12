CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Adam Duvall commits single dumbest base-running error of all-time (Video)

By Mark Powell
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBase-running clearly isn’t Adam Duvall’s strong suit. After committing a fatal flaw in Game 3, Duvall was at it again by forgetting the number of outs on Tuesday. Duvall is a power-hitting machine. That’s why he’s in the lineup. And after Jorge Soler was placed on the COVID-19 IL on Tuesday, it became even more clear that he’ll be in the lineup long-term.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Adam Duvall
MLB

Yelich nabs Duvall, saves run

Christian Yelich throws out Adam Duvall at second before Austin Riley can score, holding the game scoreless in the 2nd. Tune in to TBS.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Brewers#Atl
IBWAA

Adam Duvall Could Be Pivotal Man In NL Playoffs

Adam Duvall led the National League in runs batted in this season but struggled with bases empty.Ian D'Andrea, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Allike 2.0. This is the story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde — otherwise known as Adam Duvall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Formers Cards Will Smith, Adam Duvall to Square Off in NLCS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the second consecutive season, a former Louisville baseball player will be represented in the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will, once again, be going toe-to-toe in the National League Championship Series. Smith's Dodgers took down the San Francisco Giants in five games as part of the National League Division Series, while Duvall's Braves felled the Milwaukee Brewers in four games.
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
FanSided

Charlie Freeman has home-run power like his dad Freddie (Video)

Charlie Freeman can touch ’em all like his Atlanta Braves superstar father Freddie Freeman. If you needed some wholesome Atlanta Braves content ahead of Game 2 on Sunday night, check out young Charlie Freeman hitting a home run in his game with his dad Freddie Freeman there to take it all in.
MLB
fox5atlanta.com

Adam Duvall's son steals the show at Atlanta Braves' sendoff

Braves fans love outfielder Adam Duvall for his skill as a power hitter. Braves fans love his son for his red carpet dance in front the team's charter bus. Fans turned out to send the team off to LA for the rest of the NLCS.
MLB
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

164K+
Followers
356K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy