Dr Disrespect Reveals Why He Refuses to Play New World

Over the last few weeks, New World has proven to be a very big success for Amazon Game Studios, and a number of major streamers have been spending time with the title. That certainly applies to streamers like Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, but it seems that Dr Disrespect has no plan on jumping on the bandwagon any time soon. During a recent stream, a viewer asked the two time whether he has any plans on trying out the MMO for himself. The streamer replied that not only is he not interested in playing the game for himself, but he also finds it difficult to watch others, as well.