CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dr Disrespect Reveals Why He Refuses to Play New World

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few weeks, New World has proven to be a very big success for Amazon Game Studios, and a number of major streamers have been spending time with the title. That certainly applies to streamers like Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, but it seems that Dr Disrespect has no plan on jumping on the bandwagon any time soon. During a recent stream, a viewer asked the two time whether he has any plans on trying out the MMO for himself. The streamer replied that not only is he not interested in playing the game for himself, but he also finds it difficult to watch others, as well.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Dr Disrespect's Costume Change Has Fans Cracking Up

Despite his shady side, video game streamer Dr Disrespect's over-the-top appearance and online persona has made him one of the most prominent streamers in the world, with fans and viewers flocking to his content in droves even after he was suspended from the Twitch platform last June under ambiguous circumstances. Despite being good at most games he plays, Doc is known primarily for his comedic presentation, in which he sports a mullet wig, a handlebar mustache, a black sweater, and tinted reflective sunglasses. One change to this get-up has lead to one of the most hilarious online roasts in recent memory.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect explains why he’s skeptical of Warzone anti-cheat: “Part of me thinks it’s a PR play”

Streaming star Dr Disrespect isn’t too sure about Warzone’s brand-new RICOCHET anti-cheat, going as far as to question it as maybe being a bit of a PR move from the devs. It’s pretty well documented that Warzone has had its fair share of struggles with cheaters and hackers. Everything from wallhacks and aimbots, to god mode and speed boost cheats have been in Verdansk at one point or another.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Dr Disrespect explains why Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone may “get old real fast”

Although excited at the idea of Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone mode, Herschel ‘Guy’ Beahm IV, AKA Dr Disrespect, explained why the mode may “get old real fast.”. The final gameplay experience for Battlefield 2042, Hazard Zone, has been revealed. This mode takes aspects from games such as Hunt Showdown and Escape from Tarkov, where the goal is for squads to extract with data drives.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dr Disrespect
The Independent

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: How to get Sora and everything to know about the final character

Nintendo’s best-selling multiplayer fighting game Super Smash Bros Ultimate is set to add its final character.The popular Switch game, first released in 2018, has augmented its character roster with a number of new fighters over the past few years.Now, the game is set to add its final character: Sora, the lead character of Kingdom Hearts.Here’s everything you need to know about when Sora is arriving on Smash and how to acquire him.In order to add Sora to their roster, players must have purchased the Fighters Pass Vol 2.The pass affords access to five other previously released charcters: Min Min...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Rumor Leaks First Details on Next Game

A new Assassin's Creed rumor is making the rounds for reportedly leaking the first details on the next game in the series, Assassin's Creed Infinity. Back in July, Ubisoft confirmed it's working on a new Assassin's Creed game under the codename Assassin's Creed Infinity. That said, while Ubisoft confirmed the game's existence this summer, it didn't have anything salient to say about the title, which is expected to be a live-service game that evolves over time or, in other words, very different from previous installments. That's changed though, kind of. While we don't have any official details on the project, we do have a new rumor which has leaked some information on the title.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Battlefield 2042 Viral TikTok Reveals Major Issue With the Game

A viral Battlefield 2042 TikTok video has highlighted a major issue with the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. If you played the beta, you will know Battlefield 2042 has issues and many missing features. However, one of its biggest problems hasn't been getting enough spotlight until a recent TikTok video highlighting it went viral. If you noticed that there are no friendly icons in smoke, it's because there aren't, and it leads to lots of confusion and friendly fire. In most modes, this isn't a huge problem because you can't deal any damage to your teammates, but in any and all hardcore modes, it's going to be a problem.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Teases New Studio Acquisitions

We are in a merger and acquisitions era, and leading this has been Microsoft. The past few years, Xbox has been gobbling up studios and publishers, including the likes of Bethesda, Ninja Theory, and Double Fine Entertainment. If you thought Xbox is satisfied with what it has, it's not. Amidst rumors that it's looking at Sega, Square Enix, IO Interactive, Avalanche Studios, and Crystal Dynamics, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has teased that more acquisitions are always on the table.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#Amazon Game Studios#Mmo#Warzone#Doc
ComicBook

Bethesda Celebrates Doom Slayer and Animal Crossing's Isabelle Finally Coming Together

On March 20th, 2020, DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons both debuted, and this shared release date led to a very strange thing: fan art of Doom Slayer and Isabelle began to appear online. Over the last year and a half, the two characters have appeared in countless unofficial crossovers, depicting the two as good friends that hang out and slay demons together. The pairing hasn't gone unnoticed by Nintendo, or Bethesda Softworks for that matter. In fact, yesterday Doom Slayer was officially added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a Mii Fighter skin, and DOOM's official Twitter account celebrated the occasion by sharing a screenshot of the two friends alongside the caption "together at last."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New World Update 1.0.3 Live With Patch Notes

Amazon Game Studios has released version 1.0.3 of New World, and it brings with it a number of bug fixes and changes. Perhaps the most notable change is that players will now have the ability to transfer progress between servers (which readers can learn more about right here). The game's developer is also rewarding players with a couple of new in-game items for their patience through the game's launch. All current players will find that "The Stoic" title has been added as an option that can be equipped. A free "Waiting" emote has also been added to the game's store. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Splinter Cell Game Reportedly in the Works

According to a new report, a new Splinter Cell game is finally in development. That's the good news. The bad news is that it's just beginning development. In other words, it's at least a few years away, assuming it's real and releases. It's been over a decade since a new Sam Fisher game was released, and according to these new reports, Ubisoft is finally reviving the dormant series to win back fans and earn some PR points after frustrating fans with how it's treated the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Disguised Toast reveals why he ghosted Jacksepticeye for “months”

During the OfflineTV podcast, Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang opened up to Miachel Reeves about why he avoided Irish YouTuber Jacksepticeye for months. After a year hiatus, the OfflineTV podcast made its much anticipated return on October 7, 2021. The revamped show saw members Disguised Toast and Michael Reeves co-hosting the new iteration.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Fortnite Reveals Dune Skins, Emote and More

Following Fortnite leaks that suggested as much, the battle royale game has now gotten a crossover with the new Dune movie that's coming out in just a couple of days. Epic Games announced on Tuesday that skins for Paul Atreides and Chani – two Dune characters played by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, respectively – will be purchasable through the Item Shop starting on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Joining those two character skins are other cosmetics which can either be purchased individually or as bundles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Announces Major Changes to Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is making some major adjustments to the Guardians of the Galaxy. Over the past few weeks, Atomic Mass Games has shown off some planned updates to the stats and abilities of characters that appear in Marvel: Crisis Protocol, which will provide many characters with new life as the game enters its third year. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games showed off planned changes to characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy affiliation. The Guardians of the Galaxy were intended to be a flexible affiliation with the ability to adapt to just about any scenario, but Atomic Mass Games noted that several of the characters "fell just a little short" of where they were intended to be.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy TV Spot Revealed Ahead of Release

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release later this month, and Square Enix has revealed an all-new TV spot to build anticipation for the game. While the spot does not include any footage of actual gameplay, it does give a good idea of the game's tone and humor. The spot sees Peter Quill and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy take on a giant space monster and other villains, as Peter enacts "Plan B," which apparently means flipping over the cassette for his Walkman, prompting Motley Crue's "Kickstart My Heart" to begin playing.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is the release date of Elden Ring?

Few games have been anticipated the way that Elden Ring has. The next title from one of the video games industry’s true auteurs, Elden Ring, promises to be an evolution of everything that people have grown to love and expect from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mind that has brought us Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro.
VIDEO GAMES
WEHT/WTVW

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Critical Role Debuts New Set for Campaign 3

Critical Role debuted a new set ahead of its Campaign 3 premiere this week. The hit web series showed off its new set, dubbed the "Tavern of Tales," in a behind the scenes video posted to YouTube earlier today. The show's new set is completely new and features LED lighting effects, a brand new table, and an elaborate set designed by professional theme park designers Shaun Ellis and Polly Hodges. The set was completed by "Flip This Bitch," a physical set construction team based out of LA that has worked with the Critical Role team in the past. Interestingly, Ellis's work was found by the Critical Role team after he shared concept art for a "Critical Role Land" theme park, following the start of a running gag by Critical Role Dungeon Master Matt Mercer. You can check out the full video below:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy