As we have seen in the first and for now the only evening dedicated to the WWE Draft, which aired in conjunction with the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown, WWE wanted to move an entire stable from NXT to the main roster, calling with the famous "call-up", the entire Hit Row, stable composed by the leader, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, North American champion of the WWE Tuesday night roster and then also by Ashante" Thee "Adonis, Top Dolla and B-FAB.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO