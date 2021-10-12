CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What’s going well, what needs to be fixed for Michigan Football

By Maize n Brew
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Wolverines found a way to win over Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the tune of 32-29. Jim Harbaugh and crew improved to a perfect 6-0 after the game this past weekend, and the bye week couldn’t have come at a better time in the season given the injuries and what is to come for the second half of the schedule. Luke Ghiardi and Stephen Osentoski are back to discuss the victory, what things look like for the future and what things still need to be improved upon if Michigan wants to achieve its goals.

