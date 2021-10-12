Erika Jayne’s ‘RHOBH’ Salary Revealed After She Says She Has ‘Zero Dollars’ Amid Legal Woes

John Tsiavis/Bravo

In the ‘RHOBH’ reunion trailer, Andy Cohen told Erika Jayne, ‘I know what you make on this show,’ and thanks to a new report, fans now know, too.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne may have claimed she has “zero dollars” during a recent episode of the series amid her ongoing legal woes, but in an expose about the 50-year-old recently published by The New York Times, it’s being reported that she made $600,000 for Season 11. She joined the Bravo hit series in 2015 and apparently, the housewives get raises every season that they’re asked back.

Erika’s salary reveal comes just days after the trailer for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion emerged, in which host Andy Cohen told her, “I know what you make on this show”, when she suggested she had nowhere to go after ending her 20-year marriage with 82-year-old estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Erika Jayne (John Tsiavis/Bravo)

As fans would know, Erika, who once employed a $40K-a-month glam quad to keep her looking like a pop star, filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020, after 20 years of marriage. She claimed that he had been cheating on her for years before their split, but just a few weeks after their breakup, she and Tom were both sued for allegedly faking their divorce to embezzle money that was intended for Tom‘s clients — some of which were those who lost loved ones in the 2018 Boeing plane crash.

Erika’s legal woes have also been heavily covered throughout the current season of RHOBH, and as the reunion trailer showed, it’ll be addressed during the four-part special that premieres on Oct. 13.