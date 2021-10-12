Colin Cowherd: The Rams (-10.5) against the Giants is a rare double-digit line I like I FOX BET LIVE

Colin Cowherd is no fan of double digit lines, but has an exception with the Los Angeles Rams beating the New York Giants on the road. The Giants are heading into Week 6 with an injured Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay and potentially without Daniel Jones, who is under concussion protocol. The Rams had extra time to prepare after their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks for backup quarterback Mike Glennon, who will likely play from behind if Jones is not ready to go.