Effingham County, IL

Effingham County Health Department Announces 31 New Positive Cases

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Effingham County Health Department announces thirty-one new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) have been reported Friday through Sunday. The IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) is in the process of updating its website so we do not have rolling test positivity data for this press release. ICU bed availability in our region is at 20% is just above the warning indicator level of 20%.

www.effinghamradio.com

