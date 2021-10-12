CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #8

 7 days ago

Muncy is a newcomer to the poll this week at #10, replacing Danville, which lost to Mount Carmel. Lakeland also gets bumped up a spot, and the rest of the rankings remain the same.

  1. SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (6-1) | Prev: 1 | W at Central Columbia, 49-0
  2. OLD FORGE (6-0) | Prev: 2 | W at Riverside, 49-0
  3. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (7-0) | Prev: 3 | W at Notre Dame Green Pond, 42-21
  4. VALLEY VIEW (7-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Wallenpaupack, 46-24
  5. JERSEY SHORE (7-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Milton, 62-7
  6. SCRANTON PREP (6-0) | Prev: 6 | W at Honesdale, 50-13
  7. WYOMING AREA (6-1) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Lake-Lehman, 42-7
  8. POTTSVILLE (6-1) | Prev: 8 | W vs. Wilson, 43-8
  9. LAKELAND (6-1) | Prev: 9 | W at Western Wayne, 26-21
  10. MUNCY (6-1) | Prev: NR | W vs. South Williamsport, 31-20

CharlotteObserver.com

COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY: LSU’s Davis-Price runs for 287 yards

—Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU, rushed for school-record 287 yards and three TDs, and the Tigers’ banged-up defense produced four interceptions in a 49-42 victory over No. 20 Florida. —Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington, threw for 600 yards and seven TDs in a 71-14 win over Idaho. —Kobe Dillon, Southern, set a school...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

With breakaway speed and punishing runs, Dunbar football star Devin Roche drawing comparisons to former great Tavon Austin

Before the start of Dunbar’s football season, Poets coach Lawrence Smith enthusiastically offered a take to everybody he talked football with. “You’ve got to see this kid,” he declared. “I’m telling you, this kid is special.” Time and time again, Dunbar’s electric running back Devin Roche has proven his coach correct. The 5-foot-7, 165-pound junior, in his first varsity season, has dazzled ...
BALTIMORE, MD
