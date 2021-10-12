High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #8
Muncy is a newcomer to the poll this week at #10, replacing Danville, which lost to Mount Carmel. Lakeland also gets bumped up a spot, and the rest of the rankings remain the same.
- SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (6-1) | Prev: 1 | W at Central Columbia, 49-0
- OLD FORGE (6-0) | Prev: 2 | W at Riverside, 49-0
- NORTH SCHUYLKILL (7-0) | Prev: 3 | W at Notre Dame Green Pond, 42-21
- VALLEY VIEW (7-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Wallenpaupack, 46-24
- JERSEY SHORE (7-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Milton, 62-7
- SCRANTON PREP (6-0) | Prev: 6 | W at Honesdale, 50-13
- WYOMING AREA (6-1) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Lake-Lehman, 42-7
- POTTSVILLE (6-1) | Prev: 8 | W vs. Wilson, 43-8
- LAKELAND (6-1) | Prev: 9 | W at Western Wayne, 26-21
- MUNCY (6-1) | Prev: NR | W vs. South Williamsport, 31-20
