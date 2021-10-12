Mike Gundy on Texas Longhorns: 'I'd prefer to not get in a shootout with them'

Another top-25 Big 12 Conference showdown is on the slate for this Saturday when No. 25 Texas hosts No. 12 Oklahoma State, with kick set for 11 a.m. CT at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The Cowboys, coming off a bye, enter the matchup a perfect 5-0 and will look to notch their first win against the Longhorns since 2018 after dropping each of the past two meetings between the schools. Oklahoma State has had some close calls along the way, but Mike Gundy's group has managed to take care of business nonetheless.

