Oklahoma State

Mike Gundy on Texas Longhorns: 'I'd prefer to not get in a shootout with them'

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said

Tramel's ScissorTales: Mike Gundy, Charles Thompson & Quinn Grovey on one All-State team

They don’t make All-State football games like they once did. The best players rarely play. They’re already on college campuses. But there was a time, let me tell you, there was a time. In 1986, the West squad in the All-State Game had a bunch of great quarterbacks. Norman’s Paul Behrman played defensive back in the game and did the same at the University of Texas. But three West quarterbacks stayed at that position.
pistolsfiringblog.com

Why Mike Gundy Thinks Conference Realignment Will Happen Again Soon

College conferences just realigned this summer with OU and Texas accepting invites to the SEC, and the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC forming a loose alliance to combat the SEC’s power vacuum. So it’s unlikely realignment will take place again anytime soon. Or is it?. With the Big 12’s TV...
Mike Gundy
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said during Monday's press conference

STILLWATER, Okla. — The bye week is over and Oklahoma State football is back at practice preparing to its first conference road game of the season. The No. 12-ranked Cowboys will travel to Austin this Saturday to face No. 25 Texas at 11 a.m. CT. The game will air on FOX. The Longhorns are coming off a gut-wrenching loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout this past weekend, while Oklahoma State is hoping to continue its unbeaten run this season.
#Texas Longhorns
247Sports

Oklahoma State at Texas: What's at stake, why Mike Gundy wants to avoid a shootout, and more

Another top-25 Big 12 Conference showdown is on the slate for this Saturday when No. 25 Texas hosts No. 12 Oklahoma State, with kick set for 11 a.m. CT at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The Cowboys, coming off a bye, enter the matchup a perfect 5-0 and will look to notch their first win against the Longhorns since 2018 after dropping each of the past two meetings between the schools. Oklahoma State has had some close calls along the way, but Mike Gundy's group has managed to take care of business nonetheless.
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's win vs. Texas

AUSTIN, Tex. — Oklahoma State fell behind by two touchdowns midway through the second quarter against Texas, but came alive toward the end of the game to escape with a 32-24 win on the road inside DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Cowboys out-gained the Longhorns 170 to 1 in total offense during the final quarter, scoring 16-unanswered points to close out another victory.
OKLAHOMA STATE

