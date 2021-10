HELENA, Mont. — A Montana hospital says three public officials threatened to use their positions to force doctors and nurses to use ivermectin to treat a patient with COVID-19. Officials with the St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena did not name the elected officials, but the office of Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen confirmed he participated in a conference call with hospital executives last week after a family said the hospital refused to treat her with ivermectin and didn't allow family members to see her.

HELENA, MT ・ 8 HOURS AGO