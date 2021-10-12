Song Of The Day: Kyoto Lo-Fi — “Everything Is Forever”
The Dallas Indie Rock Favorites Continue Raising The Bar With Their Latest Banger — An Earworm That's Simultaneously Messy, Calculated & Dangerously Sweet. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you'll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
