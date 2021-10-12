CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPD Makes Arrest In Early Morning Stabbing Incident

 7 days ago
Officer S. Anderson, SPD

On October 12, 2021 just before 4:00am, SPD responded to the 1600 block of E. 1st Avenue for a reported stabbing.

SPD arrived minutes later and located an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. The first officers on scene provided an initial medical assessment and rendered aid to the victim prior to Spokane Fire medics arriving and taking over care.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with potential life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remained on scene and was detained. The suspect has been identified as Chester Gray (30 y/o male). Gray was taken into custody without incident and charged with 1st Degree Assault and 2nd Degree Assault.

No additional suspects are being sought, and there does not appear to be any outstanding threat to the public related to this incident.

The motive for the attack, and other circumstances surrounding the incident, are still under investigation.

#Spd#Spd Makes Arrest#Spokane Fire#1st Degree Assault
