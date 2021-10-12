CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underutilizing Brandon Aiyuk is Inexcusable for Kyle Shanahan

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
All49ers
 7 days ago

Brandon Aiyuk was drafted with pick No. 25 in 2020.

The 49ers traded up to get their highly coveted and needed wide receiver prospect. They sent the Vikings picks No. 31, 117 and 176. Which means four draft picks were essentially spent on acquiring Aiyuk.

But if you just looked at what has transpired this 2021 season, you would think Aiyuk was a sixth-round pick. Aiyuk is being heavily underutilized. You would think using a player like Aiyuk would be beneficial in a season where the 49ers offense has been moving at a snail's pace in the first-half. Yet Kyle Shanahan refuses to use Aiyuk over some petty reasoning.

Underutilizing Aiyuk is inexcusable for Shanahan.

There is absolutely ZERO reason to treat Aiyuk like he is just some Day 3 draft pick. Aiyuk is being treated like a regular rotation receiver and it is clear he is at the bottom of Shanahan's favoritism ladder. Mohamed Sanu has more catches and targets than him. That is simply unacceptable. This all falls at the feet of Shanahan and his constant placement of young players in his "doghouse" that he does every year.

The one game that Aiyuk actually looked solid in was against the Packers. It looked as if the 49ers finally decided to incorporate him in the offense. However, it turns out it was just a coincidence and the 49ers never had any plans to run him that heavily.

"[WR Brandon] Aiyuk had earned more reps to get back," said Shanahan. "But we weren't trying to make it so lopsided versus Green Bay, just the game played out a little different. But it was a little more realistic or a little more what was expected last night.”

Then the offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, doubled down on Shanahan's statement that Aiyuk was never supposed to be used so much.

"I don't think any of us were foreseeing the ratio of reps going as extreme as it did," McDaniel said. "Again, that's game circumstance, part of the residuals of a choppy start or not sustaining drives is you don't get into a routine that [wide receivers coach] Wes [Welker] is used to where you can sub people in and out. So, you get these shorter drives so it just kind of happened that way. But I wouldn't expect that to happen in the future."

McDaniel doesn't expect Aiyuk to be featured like that again?

What are these coaches doing?

Trent Sherfield? Mohamed Sanu? Even Travis Benjamin was involved out of nowhere against the Cardinals after being elevated from the practice squad the day before. This is ludicrous. Shanahan is deliberately limiting his offense to prove a point. It is absolutely insane to see. Whatever it is that he isn't seeing from Aiyuk cannot be enough justification to purposely limit the offense. Unless Aiyuk is just being disrespectful or unprofessional in practice that is almost toxic, then there is no reason to cap his abilities.

Here is a crazy statistic to look at courtesy of Josh Dubow of The Associated Press.

Credibility as an "offensive genius" has taken a massive hit with Shanahan. His play calling is out of rhythm and it is not surprising why when he continually rotates his guys in as if he can just make magic happen on his own. That is some serious arrogance about his own ability as a play caller. And in a game where Trey Lance was without George Kittle, that is one where Aiyuk should have been utilized more. There needs to be a concerted effort here to make him a part of the game plan.

Get the ball into your best players' hands, Shanahan. He was a first-round pick. It is time to start relying more on the young talent because all of these older and one-year deal players are not sustainable for success. Getting Aiyuk involved will lead to success. His rookie season when he performed at a high-level with a revolving door at quarterback is not a fluke. If anything, it is Shanahan who is the real fluke here after one incredible 2019 season. The way he conducts himself with his "doghouse" players is getting really old, especially when the offense is porous.

Play Aiyuk more. The offense needs him, not pettiness or stubbornness from the coach.

49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan reveals what went wrong with George Kittle’s injury

287 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. George Kittle was not able to practice last week. Despite being listed as "doubtful," there remained hope that the San Francisco 49ers tight end might be able to play this past Sunday in rookie quarterback Trey Lance's first NFL start.
NFL
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Shares Honest Admission On Trey Lance’s Game

Week 5 might be the time for Trey Lance to make his first career start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. The rookie replaced an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and played extensively in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Lance connected on 9-of-18 passes for 157 yards and two...
NFL
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
George Kittle
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Reveals Likely Return Date For Jimmy Garoppolo

With Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both nursing injuries at the moment, the San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback situation has somehow become even more complicated than it was entering this season. Following this past Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated that Garoppolo is the team’s...
NFL
All49ers

Jed York’s Panic Meter: Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers are entering Week 5 after back to back losses and now sit with a .500 record. The 49ers Faithful are already spreading blame around and playoff hopes are dwindling for a team that was considered by many as a Super Bowl contender before the season started. An interesting aspect in all of the 49ers storylines that is being oddly overlooked is Jed York, maybe due to his odd quietude during the 49ers struggles. Remember, this is a CEO that tweeted an apology to fans following a Thanksgiving loss in what turned out to be an 8-8 season after a Super Bowl appearance and three straight NFC Championship appearances.
NFL
All49ers

Shanahan and Garoppolo on the Time the 49ers Tried to Trade for Aaron Rodgers

This weekend, the 49ers will play against Aaron Rodgers. But at one point this offseason, it seemed Rodgers might play for the 49ers in 2021. According to reports, on the day of the draft, the 49ers offered the No. 3 pick, plus other picks and Jimmy Garoppolo to the Packers in exchange for Rodgers, who is disgruntled and wants to leave Green Bay. The Packers declined the offer.
NFL
All49ers

49ers vs. Packers Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 home game against the Green Bay Packers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 3:39 The 49ers reportedly have benched rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, according to NBC Sports Bay...
NFL
All49ers

Kyle Shanahan Says he's "Been Really Impressed" With DeMeco Ryans

The 49ers were close to beating the Packers on Sunday night. Unfortunately, the defense made two egregious mistakes on the final drive by allowing Davante Adams, arguably the best receiver in the league, to be wide open. Since that loss, the defense of the 49ers has taken some shots from...
NFL
All49ers

How Trey Lance Will Help the 49ers Beat the Packers

Kyle Shanahan has a conundrum. The way I see it, he probably wants to play Trey Lance Sunday night against the Packers, probably has wanted to play him all season. That's why Shanahan gave him two snaps on the opening drive of Week 1, plus the first touchdown throw. But...
NFL
All49ers

Enthusiasm with a side of Doubt (A Semi-Comic Book Style Article)

Well well well. What an awesome start to the year for the 49ers so far! Who doesn’t want to begin the season 2-0? I am sure you have read elsewhere how much going 2-0 increases the chances the 49ers make it to the Super Bowl. It sure seems like we have the elements in place to make that happen. So far, the Defense and Offense have each won a game, with Special Teams playing a role both times (yes I know it takes the whole team, but in one game each, one side has done the heavy lifting while the other struggled).
NFL
Niners Nation

Gold Standard: Why is Brandon Aiyuk being singled out

During his latest appearance on KNBR, 49ers GM John Lynch said that Brandon Aiyuk “hasn’t made the strides we expect him to.” Whether or not you believe that is true, it does beg a straightforward question that we tried to answer on today’s Gold Standard podcast: if the team is trying to hold people accountable for not improving year to year, why haven’t those standards applied to anyone else?
NFL
All49ers

Kyle Shanahan Leaves Door Open for Frank Gore Rejoining 49ers

The 49ers are desperate at running back. Every player at the position has an injury designation going into the Week 3 matchup with the Packers. To sure up the position they have signed Jacques Patrick off of the Bengal practice squad and Chris Thompson via free agency. Adding another running back down the line is very possible still.
NFL
All49ers

49ers vs. Seahawks Week 4 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 10:45 George Kittle will play through a calf injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kittle first injured...
NFL
All49ers

49ers Should Start Trey Lance Against the Cardinals in Week 5

Jimmy Garoppolo could still start for the 49ers in Week 5. As it turns out, all he is dealing with is a contusion, so he is not expected to miss any significant time. On a conference call Monday, Kyle Shanahan said he does not expect to immediately rule out Garoppolo against the Cardinals.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo tells Kyle Shanahan he wants to ‘give it a go’ at practice on Friday

455 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The door hasn't completely shut on the possibility of Jimmy Garoppolo being the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran quarterback hasn't practiced this week after sustaining a calf injury during Week 4's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers injury updates from Kyle Shanahan come with good news

There was disaster potential for the 49ers going into their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals. After losing to the Seahawks 28-21 at Levi’s Stadium in Week 4, San Francisco appeared to once again be dealing with major injuries to key players. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hurt his calf and missed the second half, left tackle Trent Williams left the game early, and kicker Robbie Gould didn’t play. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday spoke with reporters and offered a more positive outlook on the 49ers’ injury situation than the one given immediately after the game.
NFL
