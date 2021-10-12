Osceola gets new police chief

OSCEOLA, Ark.– Virgil L. Green Sr., will be sworn in as the new police chief of Osceola, Arkansas when Ollie Collins retires at the end of October, Mayor Sally Wilson announced Tuesday.

“After conducting a three-month-long national search which attracted almost 20 applicants from various areas, it became clear to us that Chief Green is what Osceola needs at this time,” Wilson stated.

Green, who is originally from New Mexico, is a 20-year police veteran. During his lengthy career, he has been employed as a police chief in several Oklahoma towns and Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

According to Tuesday’s news release, in addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from the American Military University, Green is a graduate of the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training and the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.