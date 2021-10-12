CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drive-thru flu shot clinic vaccinates 100-plus

 10 days ago

Although persistent rain threatened to delay a

bossierpress.com

WK Quick Care Forbing and Bossier to Offer Drive-Thru Flu Shots

WK Quick Care is encouraging the public to roll down their window and roll up their. sleeve for its annual drive-thru flu shot campaign. Because a flu shot is the first line of defense against the virus, Quick Care physicians urge the. public to get vaccinated early. Quadrivalent vaccine is...
HEALTH SERVICES
KVOE

Flint Hills Community Health Center administrators pleased with turnout for 2021 drive-thru flu shot clinic

Business was busy, steady and welcomed at the Flint Hills Community Health Center’s annual drive-thru flu shot clinic Friday morning. According to FHCHC CEO Renee Hively a line of vehicles spanned from the health center parking lot onto West 15th Ave. right at the start of the event causing some quick traffic flow adjustments. She says it is a good problem to have as it means individuals are getting their flu vaccines.
EMPORIA, KS
kttn.com

Mercer County Health Department to hold drive-through flu shot clinics

The Mercer County Health Department will hold drive-through flu shot clinics at schools in November. One will be at the Princeton Elementary School parking lot on November 8th from 4 to 6 o’clock. Another flu shot clinic will be at the North Mercer School parking lot near the ag building on November 15th from 4 to 6 o’clock.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
nwestiowa.com

Sanford Sheldon offers drive-thru flu shots

SHELDON—The shift from the summer season to the fall also signifies the start of flu season, which usually runs from September to April. Sanford Sheldon Medical Center is prepared for flu season and is offering a few drive-thru flu shot clinics with the second one happening today (Wednesday, Oct. 6).
kniakrls.com

Knoxville VA Clinic holding Flu Shot Clinics

The Knoxville VA Outpatient clinic will hold two drive up flu shot clinics for all veterans enrolled in VA healthcare. They will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 13th and next Wednesday, October 20th. Attendees should drive to the front of the clinic to receive their shot, and bring a VA ID or driver’s license. This is for veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Temple Daily Telegram

Flu shots clinics scheduled Saturday

Baylor Scott & White will kick off a series of drive-through flu clinics across the Central Texas region on Saturday. Currently, three drive-through flu shot events — each running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — are scheduled in Bell and McLennan counties: Saturday at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, 1901 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple; Saturday at Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th St. in Killeen; and Oct. 23 at the Baylor Scott & White Sports and Orthopedic Center, 140 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. in Waco.
TEMPLE, TX
theijnews.com

Washington County Health Dept. Sets Drive-Thru Clinic At Ambulance For Shots

The Washington County Health Department has scheduled a Drive Thru Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 12th for adults 65 and older at the Washington County Ambulance District on Highway 8 East at the Industrial Park. The Clinic will offer both Flu and Covid-19 vaccines for those who are 65 and older on Tuesday, Oct. 12th, 2021. The Clinic is planned to be held as a ‘drive thru’ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
kgns.tv

Councilmember hosts drive-thru rabies clinic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Animal lovers are invited to take part in a low-cost rabies clinic. On Thursday evening Councilmember Rudy Rodriguez Jr. along with the Laredo Animal Care Service will be offering rabies shots and micro chips to our four-legged friends for $10 each. The clinic will take place...
LAREDO, TX
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Seven Health Department to hold drive-thru flu clinics

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) plans to hold several drive-thru flu clinics in Southern Illinois beginning next Wednesday. According to S7HD, vaccines are covered whole or in part by most insurance companies, so bring your insurance card with you. The dates and times for each flu clinic are as follows:
HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Drive-thru flu shots from Cuero Regional Hospital in Cuero and Yorktown resulted in large response

In our commitment to community health and preventative care, Cuero Regional Hospital held our annual drive-thru flu shot clinic on Oct. 11th at Cuero Regional Hospital, as well as one in Yorktown on Oct. 7th. A record turnout for the event each day resulted in 236 individuals from DeWitt County and the surrounding counties receiving their flu shots. These drives would not have been possible without the leadership of our volunteers, including staff from Cuero Home Health, Yorktown Medical Clinic and Cuero Regional Hospital assisting with paperwork and administering the flu shots.
YORKTOWN, TX
brproud.com

OLOL offers drive-thru flu shots every Saturday in Oct.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Our Lady of the Lake is doing their part protecting our community by offering drive-thru flu shots every Saturday in Oct. The following locations will be open with the operating hours noted below:. COVID-19 Recovery Resource Program. 1961 Staring Lane, Baton Rouge. 12 p.m. – 4...
BATON ROUGE, LA
bartlesvilleradio.com

Elder Care Offers Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics

Elder Care's Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic will be held each Saturday through Saturday, November 13 at 1223 Swan Drive, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Participants can receive the vaccine while remaining in their vehicles. The Flu Shot Clinic will limit 4 per vehicle and...
KHQ Right Now

Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic date uncertain in Wolf Point

WOLF POINT, Mont. - The drive-through influenza vaccine clinic date is still undecided for Wolf Point due an influenza vaccine unavailability, Roosevelt County Health Department said. RCHD said in a Facebook post they will update as soon as the vaccine is available.
WOLF POINT, MT

