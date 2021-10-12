Drive-thru flu shot clinic vaccinates 100-plus

Baylor Scott & White will kick off a series of drive-through flu clinics across the Central Texas region on Saturday. Currently, three drive-through flu shot events — each running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — are scheduled in Bell and McLennan counties: Saturday at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, 1901 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple; Saturday at Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th St. in Killeen; and Oct. 23 at the Baylor Scott & White Sports and Orthopedic Center, 140 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. in Waco.
