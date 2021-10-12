Drive-thru flu shot clinic vaccinates 100-plus

In our commitment to community health and preventative care, Cuero Regional Hospital held our annual drive-thru flu shot clinic on Oct. 11th at Cuero Regional Hospital, as well as one in Yorktown on Oct. 7th. A record turnout for the event each day resulted in 236 individuals from DeWitt County and the surrounding counties receiving their flu shots. These drives would not have been possible without the leadership of our volunteers, including staff from Cuero Home Health, Yorktown Medical Clinic and Cuero Regional Hospital assisting with paperwork and administering the flu shots.

YORKTOWN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO