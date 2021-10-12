CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Why You Need To Be Wearing SPF Everyday, According To Dermatologists

By Merrell Readman
SheFinds
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSun damage is one of the most common and easily preventable causes of premature aging that is surrounded by a number of misconceptions. While many people only consider wearing SPF in the summer, the reality is that in order to protect your skin from the harsh rays of the sun you should actually be wearing sunscreen everyday to preserve your delicate complexion and reduce the impact of UV rays. But outside of aging there are a number of side effects that can come from sun damage which only strengthen the case for wearing SPF daily. If you really want to keep your skin looking young, healthy and fresh for years to come, this is the dermatologist-approved case for wearing sunscreen all year long.

