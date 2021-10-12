CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kumail Nanjiani Teases His New Star Wars Character in Obi-Wan Kenobi

SuperHeroHype
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKumail Nanjiani Teases His New Star Wars Character in Obi-Wan Kenobi. In less than a month, Kumail Nanjiani will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Eternals arrives in theaters. But this isn’t the only Disney-backed franchise that’s letting him show off his new action star physique. Earlier this year, the former Silicon Valley star also booked a mystery role in Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. And even though we’ve seen characters of all shapes and sizes pop up in the Star Wars universe over the last several decades, Nanjiani promises that his Obi-Wan gig offers something completely fresh.

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

James Gunn Dares Fans to Riot Over ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Death

If the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies are any indication, a major character will surely die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 — due out in May 2023. The Marvel Studios franchise killed off Vin Diesel’s Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Michael Rooker’s Yondu in Vol. 2 (2017). Now, James Gunn has taken to Twitter once again to address fans who claim they will start an all-out riot if the fan-favorite trash panda — Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon — meets his maker in Vol. 3.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reportedly Set to Premiere Before Cassian Andor Show

There is little doubt that people can't wait to watch the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. After all, we all want to see Ewan McGregor's epic return as the Jedi Master. However, it looks like the highly anticipated show could overtake another Star Wars project. A new report suggests that Kenobi will air much sooner than the Cassian Andor series next year.
TV SERIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kumail Nanjiani says he is 'very uncomfortable' discussing his body

Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani has revealed that ever since he bulked up for his role in the Marvel film 'Eternals', he feels "uncomfortable" with the attention surrounding his body transformation. According to People magazine, the actor discussed his physique in a profile with a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Chloé Zhao
/Film

Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Feels Conflicted About Changing His Body To Play A Superhero

Superhero movies have a tendency to come with a lot of built-in expectations and pressures, many of which can be unfair or even downright cruel to the cast and crew. One such aspect that audiences have a habit of taking for granted has to do with the physical expectations we've come to demand from actors portraying these larger-than-life characters. The toxicity that stems from unrealistic body standards is obviously something that women deal with on an often daily basis and is an issue that has loomed large with past castings of, say, Wonder Woman or Captain Marvel. Though perhaps to a lesser degree, comparatively unreasonable standards are foisted upon men when it comes to getting into "superhero shape," and it's indicative of a much larger societal trend.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Release Month Reportedly Revealed

When Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced the list of upcoming projects in December 2020, Star Wars fans rejoiced at the slew of new entertainment headed their way over the next few years. But, a year before news of things like Ahsoka, Andor, and Star Wars: Visions hit the headlines, Obi-Wan...
MOVIES
FanSided

Obi-Wan Kenobi release date rumor hints at spring 2022 premiere

Without a doubt, 2022 is going to be a big year for Star Wars live-action television. The year will include the continuation of The Book of Boba Fett. Later, Andor will premiere on Disney+ as well. Then we’ve got The Mandalorian season 3. And, of course, there will be the return of the king in the Obi-Wan Kenobi solo series.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney#Marvel
Parade

He Always Has the High Ground! Everything to Know About Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney+ follows the beloved Jedi in the time between Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. The show follows in the footsteps of the streaming platform’s instantly iconic live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and its first spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, which arrives Dec. 29.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Series: Moses Ingram's Mystery Character Reportedly Revealed

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We're months away from 2022 and if you've been following Lucasfilm's release slate for next year, you're very much aware that Ewan McGregor's standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series is scheduled to hit Disney+ in a yet-to-be-determined month. The series recently wrapped up filming and unsurprisingly, we're getting ourselves new information about the project which will also mark the grand Star Wars return of Hayden Christensen aka Anakin Skywalker.
MOVIES
FanSided

New Star Wars books featuring Anakin, Obi-Wan and more announced

It’s hard to remember a time when Star Wars books weren’t an almost monthly occurrence. With books releasing in October and November of this year still, and more on the way in January, perhaps we should have expected the announcement of many, many more to come. Earlier today, StarWars.com announced...
MOVIES
Inverse

Obi-Wan Kenobi leak may reveal a shocking Vader lightsaber duel

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most beloved Star Wars characters. His storyline represents the fall of Anakin Skywalker and the rise of Luke Skywalker, but beyond his close ties with those characters, Obi-Wan was the character who first introduced audiences to lightsabers and the Force. His demise was the first tragedy of the Star Wars saga.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Celebrities
lrmonline.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi SPOILER Details On Vader Vs Kenobi Round 2 | Barside Buzz

Today we are sharing rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi SPOILER details from MSW. The outlet reported details of Vader vs Kenobi round 2. It also goes without saying, that if this pans out, it could be considered spoilers depending on your own definition. Therefore, be warned before reading further. We cannot tell you how accurate these descriptions are, so we may have to wait and see? MSW had a great record during the sequel trilogy, but have had less reports in this Disney+ era recently.
MOVIES
FanSided

Could these new Obi-Wan books tie into the Kenobi series?

It seems Obi-Wan Kenobi is on everyone’s mind lately (as if he wasn’t already before it was confirmed he’d get his own show). As the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series draws nearer every day, and with the announcement of new books featuring the character this week, Star Wars fans can’t stop talking about him.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy