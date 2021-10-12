Kumail Nanjiani Teases His New Star Wars Character in Obi-Wan Kenobi
Kumail Nanjiani Teases His New Star Wars Character in Obi-Wan Kenobi. In less than a month, Kumail Nanjiani will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Eternals arrives in theaters. But this isn’t the only Disney-backed franchise that’s letting him show off his new action star physique. Earlier this year, the former Silicon Valley star also booked a mystery role in Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. And even though we’ve seen characters of all shapes and sizes pop up in the Star Wars universe over the last several decades, Nanjiani promises that his Obi-Wan gig offers something completely fresh.www.superherohype.com
