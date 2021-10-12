CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

VIDEO: Metro police search for robbery suspect

By Caitlin Coffey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDza6_0cPIJ0T000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released surveillance video in an attempt to track down a suspect in a robbery that happened last month.

Police said the man seen wearing a red shirt allegedly pulled a victim out of his car and drove off with it. If you look closely at the video you can tell he has a large tattoo on his right arm.

Surveillance video shows man in East Nashville minutes before he went missing

The incident happened September 30 at 701 Broadway.

The video released was recorded before the robbery.

Police ask anyone with information to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#East Nashville#Crime Stoppers#Streaming Video#Metro Nashville Pd#Mnpdnashville
WKRN News 2

Endangered juvenile missing from Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Missing for three days now, Smyrna police are now looking for a juvenile they said is endangered. Police said Kaleb Tillman was last seen October 16 when he left his home without permission. The 16-year-old’s whereabouts are unknown. Some distinctive features include a tattoo on his left forearm that says ‘Angelina,’ […]
SMYRNA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

3K+
Followers
872
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy