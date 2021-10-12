VIDEO: Metro police search for robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released surveillance video in an attempt to track down a suspect in a robbery that happened last month.

Police said the man seen wearing a red shirt allegedly pulled a victim out of his car and drove off with it. If you look closely at the video you can tell he has a large tattoo on his right arm.

The incident happened September 30 at 701 Broadway.

The video released was recorded before the robbery.

Police ask anyone with information to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

