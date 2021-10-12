CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The Sunny Mediterranean Restaurant From the Founders of Frieze Opens Next Week

By James Hansen
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToklas, the upcoming Mediterranean restaurant, bar, bakery, and garden terrace from the founders of world-renowned art magazine and art fair Frieze, will open for dinner on 19 October. Lunch will follow a week later, while a very promising bakery and shop will join the party in November. Mediterranean here means...

london.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

LA Legend Roscoe’s Opens New Flagship Restaurant and Non-Profit Today

What a rollercoaster of a decade it’s been for Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. The famous Los Angeles comfort food spot, known for its namesake fried chicken and waffles breakfast plate that is beloved by everyone from Joe Biden to Snoop Dogg, has trudged through a number of different issues over the years, but isn’t slowing down just yet. In fact, they’ve just opened up their new Mid-City flagship at the corner of La Brea and Washington, some four years after first announcing the project.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

David Chang’s Popular Fried Chicken Chain Fuku Opens in Austin

David Chang, the chef and owner of the Momofuku restaurant company and host of Netflix series Ugly Delicious, is opening his popular fried chicken chain Fuku in Austin this week. The delivery-only location will open at 1501 East 13th Street starting on Thursday, October 21 at 5 p.m. The menu...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Tillmans
themaconcountynews.com

Dunkin’ Donuts opening first next generation restaurant in Franklin

Dunkin’ Donuts opened its doors last Thursday at its new location in Franklin at 917 Georgia Road. The new store features Dunkin’s new store design, which features innovative technologies to enhance the guest’s experience and make their daily Dunkin’ run faster and more convenient than ever before. The new 2,500...
FRANKLIN, NC
Houston Chronicle

New York Eatery restaurant and bar to open in Bellaire next week

Meyerland favorite New York Deli & Coffee Shop is furthering its expansion into Bellaire with the Oct. 14 opening of New York Eatery, a full-service restaurant and bar. The restaurant will share space with the second location of Bagel Shop Bakery, 5422 Bellaire, which opened late last year as part of the popular deli’s move into the Bellaire market. When it opens, New York Eatery will serve breakfast and lunch 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; dinner will follow weeks later.
BELLAIRE, TX
NBC Chicago

Gordon Ramsay Burger Restaurant to Begin Hiring in Chicago Next Week

Gordon Ramsay Burger, the first Chicago restaurant from the Michelin-starred chef, is hiring beginning next week, Ramsay's team announced. "Gordon Ramsay Burger is hiring talented individuals for the brand’s first restaurant in Chicago, set to open late 2021," the announcement stated, adding it is "seeking motivated individuals who possess a drive to elevate their skills and exceed guests’ expectations, providing top-notch customer experiences."
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Iliana Regan Officially Departs From Her Michelin-Starred Restaurant in Chicago

Iliana Regan, the acclaimed chef and owner behind Elizabeth, has officially departed from her Lincoln Square restaurant. Regan, who opened Elizabeth in 2012, has sold the restaurant to Tim Lacey, a longtime collaborator who has operated it since Regan and wife Anna Hamlin moved to Michigan in 2019 where they own a bed and breakfast called Milkweed Inn that’s sold out through 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mediterranean#Good Food#Frieze#Grilling#Food Drink#Italian#Greek#Spring And Moro#Green Lanes
grmag.com

Restaurant Week Grand Rapids returns next month

An annual event in support of local restaurants will return next month. Experience Grand Rapids said Tuesday, Oct. 12, its 12th annual Restaurant Week Grand Rapids will run from Nov. 5-13. Experience GR is bringing back its digital pass program for Restaurant Week GR to offer dining incentives and to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Financial Times

London’s best restaurants for Frieze week

With an art collection that includes Magritte (it’s named after its prize painting), Van Dongen, a Picasso ceramic and an impressive collection of works from the Scottish school, Le Magritte Bar at The Beaumont hotel in Mayfair boasts one of the city’s finer selections on its walls. The works sit against a chic art-deco backdrop, newly designed by Nina Campbell and inspired by the American-style bars that appeared in London and Paris during the 1920s. Its menu, meanwhile, featuring bourbon, classic whisky cocktails and a selection of Cuban cigars, promises to make Le Magritte a buzzy after-hours destination. The accompanying Colony Grill Room restaurant has also been revamped with huge David Hockney-esque murals, and elevated American diner classics including Cobb salad with 24-month Comté, and “bespoke” ice-cream sundaes. Leaving the hotel, visitors can admire the giant semi-abstract Antony Gormley sculpture, inside of which is a bedroom that guests can book.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wooderice.com

NoLibs Largest Restaurant, Figo Opens This Week and Will Give Away Free Pizza For Its Grand Opening

Glu Hospitality and partners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu announce the grand opening of Figo Ristorante and Figo Pizzeria this Friday, October 15th at 1033 N. 2nd Street. The two side-by-side restaurants will debut in the heart of the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row, in the former home of Darling’s Diner and Wahlburgers, next to the Piazza. When opened, Figo will be the largest restaurant in the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, offering nearly 10,000 square feet of space and 250+ seats. Figo Ristorante will be a full service restaurant, kitchen, bar and outdoor patio offering Italian cuisine by Chef Hee “Chino” Chang, with craft cocktails, espresso martini flights, Italian soda flights, two dozen taps, and over two dozen wines by the glass, bottle and flight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.9 NIN

6 Restaurants Serving Vegan Latin American Food, From Latinx Founders

Plant-based eating is becoming increasingly popular across all different types of cuisine as more consumers seek out vegan alternatives for traditional recipes. Between retail and the foodservice sector, plant-based food sales jumped 43 percent in the last two years, indicating the need for an increase of both plant-based options and distributors. In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15), we're highlighting a select number of Latin American restaurants that have reinvented traditional dishes to adhere to a plant-based diet.
RECIPES
sunnysidepost.com

The Owners of Popular Mexican Restaurant in Astoria to Open New Establishment Next Month

The owners of a Mexican fusion restaurant in Astoria are planning on opening a second venue in the neighborhood. Brian Martinez, who co-owns Fresco’s Cantina on 31st Avenue with his husband Adrian Suero, will open a sister restaurant at 28-50 31st Street next month. The business will occupy a 2,400 square foot space that was previously used as a gastropub called The Astorian.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

One of Hollywood’s Most Famous Dining Rooms Returns to Life on Friday

Hollywood is brimming with upcoming talent, from Evan Funke to Lincoln Carson to Michael Mina, but there’s one steady local restaurant group that’s making the most immediate splash in the neighborhood. After years of anticipation (tamped down for a time by the pandemic), Superba is taking over the former Hearth & Hound space at 6530 Sunset Boulevard, with plans to open this Friday, October 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland Scene

Terrestrial Brewing in Battery Park to Open Restaurant Next Door, Event Space Upstairs with Elevated Deck

“Our 10-year plan was always to take over the entire building,” says Terrestrial Brewing (7524 Father Frascati Dr., 216-465-9999) co-founder and brewer Ralph Sgro. That long-range goal essentially will be cut in half. Sgro and partner Ryan Bennett have announced ambitious plans to expand the Terrestrial footprint into the adjacent space as well as the one above. When completed, the multifaceted destination will feature the original taproom, a full-service restaurant and a live-entertainment venue and event space.
CLEVELAND, OH
Eater

Step Inside Marlena, Bernal Heights’ Mom-and-Pop Michelin Stunner

Marlena, that newish neighborhood restaurant on the north slope of Bernal Heights, just celebrated its one year anniversary at the same time as receiving its first Michelin star. Which is a rare early success to begin with, but it’s also an unlikely underdog story. As the adage goes for both restaurants and marriages, the first year is hard, and it’s harder during a pandemic. But husband-and-wife chef David Fisher and pastry chef Serena Chow Fisher say that while in many ways the crisis hurt, in unexpected ways it also helped. “Opening in a pandemic was helpful in the sense that we had never been open before,” Serena says. “It’s not like we were wishing for what it used to be, because we just had nothing to compare it to. In many ways it kind of made it easier for us to pivot, because we had no expectations to begin with.”
RESTAURANTS
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 10-16

"There's definitely a lot of potential at that location," says Jason McGovern, owner of Crush Pizza + Tap and the new Crush Wing + Tap that opened on October 13 in a space on East Colfax Avenue that had been home to the Elm for seventeen years. "It has a lot of people that loved it who are eager to get back in there and see what we've done and experience our food." Alongside its wings (among the ten best versions in Denver), this Crush will also serve hand-tossed or gluten-free pizza, loaded fries, cocktails, beer and more.
DENVER, CO
Eater

What the Restaurants of the Future Will Look Like

When the sommelier Yannick Benjamin was planning his East Harlem restaurant Contento, he told his architect that he wanted to make it feel like home, a simple place where diners would step inside and instantly feel comfortable. And he has succeeded: A long, yellow banquette hugs one of the exposed brick walls, and navy blue wallpaper with gold accents is on display in the back. Orb-shaped pendant lights hang over the bronze bar, and the storefront windows open wide so that the interiors and the outdoor dining shed feel almost as if they’re part of the same space. Benjamin will probably be there, too, working the busy room, pouring wine, and making sure his guests feel welcome. But if you ask him what his favorite part of the restaurant is, he’ll tell you it’s the area behind the bar. Benjamin has used a wheelchair since he was 25, and this is the first place he’s worked where he can do a full 360-degree turn.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy