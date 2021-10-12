The Sunny Mediterranean Restaurant From the Founders of Frieze Opens Next Week

Marlena, that newish neighborhood restaurant on the north slope of Bernal Heights, just celebrated its one year anniversary at the same time as receiving its first Michelin star. Which is a rare early success to begin with, but it’s also an unlikely underdog story. As the adage goes for both restaurants and marriages, the first year is hard, and it’s harder during a pandemic. But husband-and-wife chef David Fisher and pastry chef Serena Chow Fisher say that while in many ways the crisis hurt, in unexpected ways it also helped. “Opening in a pandemic was helpful in the sense that we had never been open before,” Serena says. “It’s not like we were wishing for what it used to be, because we just had nothing to compare it to. In many ways it kind of made it easier for us to pivot, because we had no expectations to begin with.”

