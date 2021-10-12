The Sunny Mediterranean Restaurant From the Founders of Frieze Opens Next Week

With an art collection that includes Magritte (it’s named after its prize painting), Van Dongen, a Picasso ceramic and an impressive collection of works from the Scottish school, Le Magritte Bar at The Beaumont hotel in Mayfair boasts one of the city’s finer selections on its walls. The works sit against a chic art-deco backdrop, newly designed by Nina Campbell and inspired by the American-style bars that appeared in London and Paris during the 1920s. Its menu, meanwhile, featuring bourbon, classic whisky cocktails and a selection of Cuban cigars, promises to make Le Magritte a buzzy after-hours destination. The accompanying Colony Grill Room restaurant has also been revamped with huge David Hockney-esque murals, and elevated American diner classics including Cobb salad with 24-month Comté, and “bespoke” ice-cream sundaes. Leaving the hotel, visitors can admire the giant semi-abstract Antony Gormley sculpture, inside of which is a bedroom that guests can book.
