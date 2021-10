CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The volleyball season is heating up with the post-season almost upon us.

This week, the Game of the Week cameras rolled on a pair of big-time volleyball matches while Canfield played host to Austintown Fitch on Tuesday.

The full Game of the Week can be watched in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.