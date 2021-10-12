CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 12 October 2021

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 285 Issued at 2200Z on 12 Oct 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 11/2100Z to 12/2100Z: Solar activity has been at very low levels for the past 24 hours. There are currently 2 numbered sunspot regions on

