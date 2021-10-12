Wolvescast 164: Jeopardy 2021
For the sixth consecutive year we are previewing upcoming the Timberwolves season via a game of Jeopardy! The annual showdown pits two siblings against each other and threatens to create an unprecedented fissure in their relationship and this podcast. Will Scott continue his three-year winning streak? Will Neil finally break through and even the all-time series? Would Chris Finch or Sachin Gupta make a better Jeopardy host? Find out in this long-running special edition of Wolvescast!www.canishoopus.com
