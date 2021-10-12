Wolvescast 164: Jeopardy 2021

To think that when he first stepped foot on the lectern, that smarmy guy in the suit was going to be the show’s next host. Time is linear, man. Matt Amodio, a historic game-show contestant and noted purveyor of the word “what,” has finally lost on Jeopardy! after an astounding 38 wins. Amodio’s winning streak came to an end on Monday, October 11, when a series of clue fumbles and lack of Daily Doubles landed him in third place. In total, he amassed $1,518,601 in prize money, which he will be saving and not spending.

