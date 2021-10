Fruit is the first ingredient in Welch's new Fruit 'n Yogurt Snacks, which are a source of Vitamin D and calcium that's perfect for snacking or indulging on the go. The fruit and yogurt snacks were created to meet consumers' needs and the product has the potential to suit a wide variety of snacking occasions at home, school, work or places in between when on the go. Ideal for kids and adults alike, these snacks promise to catch the eyes of consumers with vibrant packaging and a variety of formats. These include pouches, tubes and boxes to support households of all sizes and their needs.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO