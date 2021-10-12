Fashionable YOU: Fall Fashion in Williamson County

Retail stores and boutiques are starting to introduce new fall fashion and styles for the season- luckily for the Franklin community; you do not have to walk far to find the latest fall fashion trends. Fall trends, including maxi dresses, felt hats, boots, and jackets, can be found in local stores. Here is just a sampling of some of our local fall fashion pieces. So, next time you are in downtown Franklin or in The Factory, make sure to stop in and purchase one (or multiple!) of these fall pieces that will make a statement wherever you go!