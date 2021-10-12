Remembering a record

RAGLAND - On the edge of the caprock, a father and his teenage son built a makeshift set of goalposts that doubled as a pasture gate behind the village's general store. It was here the boy, Lewis Reagan, practiced his placekicking for the Tucumcari Rattlers football team. Those practices paid off when, as a senior, he kicked a state-record 58-yard field goal - one of three that split the uprights that night - during a 22-20 upset victory on Oct. 23, 1981, over Lovington.