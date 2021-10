God commands me to love my neighbor. I am not, however, commanded to put any effort into making my neighbor's life risk-free. Biblical love does not equal safety; much less does it equal the comforting illusion of it. If I'm not breaking any of God's commandments in my relationship with you, then I am acting in love toward you, as defined in Romans 13:8-10. However, none of those commandments are about the elimination of risk.

TUCUMCARI, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO