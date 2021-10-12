CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Lawmakers working with Springfield city officials to keep criminals off the streets

By Jodi Reed
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8bVX_0cPIFX7e00

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill before the state legislature is gaining the attention of local officials in western Massachusetts.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he’s serious about keeping criminals off the streets of his city that’s why he’s teaming up with lawmakers on Beacon Hill to pass a bail appeals bill. The Judiciary Committee met virtually on Tuesday to discuss matters related to the criminal justice system.

Springfield man arrested in Holyoke after allegedly shooting gun into the air

One of the bills they took testimony on would allow a prosecutor to appeal a judge’s bail decision if they believe the individual poses a risk to the general public.

“There’s been far too many cases you know that criminals have been let out on very little or no bail in the morning, they’re back out on the streets and they recommit crimes even some more heinous crimes,” State Rep. Angelo Puppolo told 22News.

The Judiciary Committee didn’t receive any testimony against the bill, however civil rights activists have come out against it online stating that it would give prosecutors additional power that they should not have and could keep innocent people behind bars for a longer period of time.

Committee members didn’t get a chance to vote on the bill on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

District maps adjusted ahead of Thursday House vote

After soliciting feedback over the past week on draft redistricting maps for the Legislature, House and Senate leaders on Tuesday finalized revised plans that would add a sixth majority-minority Senate district that covers Brockton and strengthen the majority-minority status of House districts in New Bedford and Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Springfield, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
WWLP

GoFundMe campaign cited in push for ethics law change

A state rep. asked the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight to give a favorable report to a bill (H 3252) that would create a "specific and purposeful exemption" from the state ethics law for efforts to raise money for a first responder who is seriously injured in the line of duty.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#The Judiciary Committee#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWLP

COVID-19 testing programs keeping kids in schools

Education Commissioner Riley briefed the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on a number of matters relating to COVID-19 and the public school system, telling members to expect a decision "by early next week" as to whether the universal mask mandate for K-12 schools will be extended beyond its current Nov. 1 end date.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy