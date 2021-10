The deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has acknowledged there is “crisis” of confidence policing following the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer.In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Bas Javid admitted there was “a lot of work to be done to rebuild that trust and give people the confidence to come forward.”Everard was kidnapped, raped and killed by serving Met officer, Wayne Couzens, in March. Couzens has since been sentenced to life in prison.As well as an independent review into the force's standards and culture announced last week, Mr Javid said Scotland Yard...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO