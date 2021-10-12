Pages past - Oct. 13

1971: Capt. William A. Oakley, staff training assistant for the Tucumcari unit of the New Mexico Army National Guard, will be leaving with his family to a new home in Santa Fe. Oakley accepted a position as examiner with the headquarters of the state National Guard. Capt. Marty Dunn and his family will be moving to Tucumcari in the near future to take over staff training assistant duties. Dunn was born in Portales and served in the U.S. Army for two years in the late 1950s. He joined the National Guard in 1962.