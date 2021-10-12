CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Woman and child taken to hospital after fire breaks out at London tower block

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon Fire Brigade sent 70 firefighters to the scene in Battersea. A woman and a child have been taken to hospital after a fire at a block of flats in south-west London. The blaze took hold in a flat on the 20th floor of a high-rise on Westbridge Road in Battersea.

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Firefighter taken to the hospital after battling house fire

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related illness after battling a fire in Rivera Beach on Wednesday. Crews with the Riviera Beach Fire Department were able to quickly locate and put out the fire that broke out in a home along West 26th Street near Avenue S.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Shropshire Star

Family of four in serious condition in hospital after blast destroys house

Police and the fire service are carrying out a joint investigation into the incident on Monday evening. A family of four are in serious condition in hospital after an explosion destroyed a house in Ayr. Residents were evacuated from part of the Kincaidston area following the incident on Monday evening...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Battersea fire: Blaze rages at tower block in south west London

Video footage shared online shows flames peeling from the top of a tower block in Battersea with a dark plume of smoke drifting into the sky. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that it has sent seventy firefighters and 10 fire engines to tackle a blaze in a block of flats in Battersea in southwest London.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Johnson
WKRC

3 taken to hospital after fire at Anderson Township home

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an Anderson Township home early Tuesday. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the home on Beacon Street off Salem Road. The fire started in the garage, according to officials.
Tribune-Review

2 people taken to hospital after early-morning fire in Wilkinsburg

Two people were taken to the hospital following a fire early Wednesday in Wilkinsburg, officials said. Crews responded to a reported apartment fire in the 1200 block of Wood Street, near North Avenue, around 12:10 a.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews said first responders reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the building, which was occupied.
WILKINSBURG, PA
Suffolk News-Herald

Man taken to hospital after crash

A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash on westbound Route 58 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 9:56 a.m., according to a city press release. Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to the crash near the landfill. Rescuers had to extricate the man...
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Fire Stations#Tower Block#Glass#Accident#Uk#The London Fire Brigade#Lfb#Fulham
WSVN-TV

Woman hospitalized after Lauderhill house catches fire

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after a fire broke out inside of a single-family home in Lauderhill, officials said. Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 7400 block of Northwest 38th Court, at around 6 p.m., Sunday.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Daily Mail

Dozens of firefighters battle tower block inferno: Blaze tears through flat on 20th floor of 21-storey building in southwest London leaving woman and child injured before it is brought under control

Two people have been injured in a fire that broke out on the 20th floor of a tower block in Southwest London. Emergency crews raced to the scene at Westbridge Road in Battersea this evening following reports of the blaze. Pictures taken from below show huge flames and clouds of...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
Country
U.K.
WRGB

Child struck by bus, taken to hospital for treatment, police say

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police say a 2-year-old child was hit by a bus Tuesday in the area of North Lake and Washington Avenue. Officials say she was taken to Albany Med with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police say according to preliminary investigations, she likely ran into...
ALBANY, NY
CBS Boston

Woman At Topsfield Fair Taken To Hospital After Cutting Herself Replacing Zip-Tie At Horse Show

TOPSFIELD (CBS) — A woman was taken to the hospital on Saturday after cutting herself by accident at the Topsfield Fair. Officials say she was at the 4-H Horse Show when she cut herself replacing a zip-tie. The Topsfield Fair said in a statement that the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Initially, first responders received information that the incident may have been a stabbing. They later learned it was an accident. Statement from the Topsfield Fair 10.9.21 pic.twitter.com/ZqnjigTip4 — Topsfield Fair (@TopsfieldFair) October 9, 2021 “There is no threat to any workers, exhibitors, or patrons of the Topsfield Fair or general public,” said the Topsfield Fire Department and Police Department in a joint statement. The incident took place around 4:45 p.m.
TOPSFIELD, MA
WIBC.com

Two People Taken to Hospital After Beech Grove House Fire

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — One person is in critical condition after a Friday morning house fire in Beech Grove. According to the Beech Grove Police Department, crews were called to a home on South 4th Street just before 6:30 a.m., for a house fire with possible entrapment. Police say a...
BEECH GROVE, IN
BBC

Kaohsiung: Fire at Taiwan tower block kills at least 46

At least 46 people have been killed and dozens more seriously injured in a fire at a 13-storey tower block in southern Taiwan, officials say. A residential and commercial building in the city of Kaohsiung caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning, the local fire department said. It...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Battersea: Woman and child injured in London flats blaze

A child was taken to hospital following a blaze at a tower block in south London on Tuesday night. A woman was also injured and 50 people were evacuated after a flat on the 20th floor of the building in Westbridge Road, Battersea, caught light. One person who lives on...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Woman Dies After House Fire Breaks Out In Connecticut

A Connecticut woman was killed during a house fire that caused extensive damage.The fire started around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14 in Litchfield County, at 314 Buckingham Street in Watertown.The blaze was contained to the first floor in the back of the house with heavy heat and smoke coming from…
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Afghan refugee stabbed to death in London park after ‘row breaks out on football pitch during game’

A teenage boy who was fatally stabbed on a playing field in southwest London has been named locally as Afghan refugee, Hazrat Wali.The 18-year-old victim was fatally injured around 4.45pm on Tuesday at Craneford Way, Twickenham and rushed to an outer London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5.54pm.A witness told The Sun: “He got into a row during the game and a bloke pulled out a knife and stabbed him.”The incident took place in front of schoolchildren whose teacher rushed over to administer CPR to save Mr Wali’s life.A relative told the Evening Standard: “Hazrat was a very...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Bronx Child Taken To Hospital After Falling From 3rd Floor Window

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young child was hospitalized after falling from a third floor window Thursday night in the Bronx. It happened on Vyse Avenue near Crotona Park around 10:30 p.m. The child was taken to Jacobi Hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition. Police are investigating, but believe it was an accident.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy