Woman and child taken to hospital after fire breaks out at London tower block

TOPSFIELD (CBS) — A woman was taken to the hospital on Saturday after cutting herself by accident at the Topsfield Fair. Officials say she was at the 4-H Horse Show when she cut herself replacing a zip-tie. The Topsfield Fair said in a statement that the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Initially, first responders received information that the incident may have been a stabbing. They later learned it was an accident. Statement from the Topsfield Fair 10.9.21 pic.twitter.com/ZqnjigTip4 — Topsfield Fair (@TopsfieldFair) October 9, 2021 “There is no threat to any workers, exhibitors, or patrons of the Topsfield Fair or general public,” said the Topsfield Fire Department and Police Department in a joint statement. The incident took place around 4:45 p.m.

TOPSFIELD, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO