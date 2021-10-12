CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Nashua schools to expand availability of COVID-19 testing for students

By Josie Albertson-Grove New Hampshire Union Leader
 7 days ago

Nashua is set to roll out two new COVID-19 testing programs for city schoolchildren. Testing protocols at schools in New Hampshire have varied, with dozens of schools participating in a state-administered, federally-funded program to regularly test asymptomatic students, and some schools also using rapid tests to decide whether a student with the sniffles needs to be sent home to get tested for COVID-19.

