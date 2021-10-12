Nashua schools to expand availability of COVID-19 testing for students
Nashua is set to roll out two new COVID-19 testing programs for city schoolchildren. Testing protocols at schools in New Hampshire have varied, with dozens of schools participating in a state-administered, federally-funded program to regularly test asymptomatic students, and some schools also using rapid tests to decide whether a student with the sniffles needs to be sent home to get tested for COVID-19.www.unionleader.com
Comments / 0