Astros CF Meyers leaves ALDS Game 4 after crashing into wall

By Associated Press
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers left Game 4 of the AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox after he crashed into the wall chasing a home run. The Astros say Meyers exited with discomfort in his left shoulder after he was hurt in the second inning Tuesday when he tried to make a leaping catch on Gavin Sheets’ solo drive. Left fielder Michael Brantley and right fielder Kyle Tucker immediately checked on him and waved for medical help.

