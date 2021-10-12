CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves’ Soler sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Braves right fielder Jorge Soler was pulled from the lineup for Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee after testing positive for COVID-19. Outfielder Cristian Pache took Soler’s spot on the roster, Major League Baseball announced. Soler was replaced at the top of the order by shortstop Dansby Swanson. Joc Pederson, slated to start in left field, shifted to right. Guillermo Heredia was inserted in center field batting eighth, and Adam Duvall switched from center to left. Soler was batting .091 with no homers and no RBIs through the first three games against Milwaukee.

