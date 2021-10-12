Mack Brown Live: Handling Frustration
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina's performance against Florida State was certainly disappointing across the board. Missed assignments and missed tackles plagued the defense. An interception, a turnover on downs in the red zone and a multitude of penalties kept the offense from scoring needed points. The challenge for Mack Brown is to turn that disappointment into a focus on improvement, as opposed to growing frustration or a lack of confidence.247sports.com
