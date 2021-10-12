Mack Brown Live: Handling Frustration

For a team that was ranked in the top 10 to begin the season, this 3-3 tailspin is hard to swallow for Brown, who somewhat pointed to the media for not meeting expectations. "My expectation is to win every game. So three times we've met it and three times we haven't," Brown said. "The national media expectation, the expectations for us to be a top-ten team were wrong. So I guess we should all be critical of the media for picking us too high, because we're not that good. So you guys all screwed it up."

10 DAYS AGO