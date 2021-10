Foxconn wants to join the electric revolution. The Taiwanese tech company, which is best known for manufacturing the Apple iPhone, announced official plans to get into the electric car business on Monday. And to show just how serious the company is about its surprising pivot, it unveiled three battery-powered prototypes: a luxury sedan, a crossover SUV and a bus. As is the case with its most famous product, it doesn’t sound like Foxconn plans to sell EVs itself. They will instead be released under the “Foxtron” brand in partnership with other automakers, like Taiwan’s Yulon Motor Group, which built the prototypes on...

CELL PHONES ・ 14 HOURS AGO